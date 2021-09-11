‘Murdered in cold blood in his own house’ | Stepsister of murdered Morehouse student wants justice

25-year-old Tyrone Holmes was killed in his off-campus home. His stepsister hopes someone can speak up and help find his killers.

ATLANTA — When Kourtney McCoy’s mom married Tyrone Holmes’ dad, the step-siblings instantly bonded. She was an only child on her mom’s side and Tyrone was his dad’s only son.

“It was only child syndrome,” said McCoy. “We just connected on that level and we’re alike in so many ways. Honestly, you couldn’t help but not to click with him because he’s just a beautiful and genuine soul.”

But one way the two differed, is how Tyron would never let anyone forget where he was from.

“Everywhere he went, everybody he let them know, he was from Savannah, Georgia. The west side of Savanna and you better not forget it,” said McCoy with a laugh. “I’ll never forget that about him.”

The "man from Savannah" she called him, although he had plenty of other nicknames. ‘Rone, short for Tyrone, or Smiley because he always had a smile.

The 25-year-old loved to sing, and even released some of his own music in early 2021. But he was looking forward to getting his degree in psychology at Morehouse.

He was so close, but he’ll never get the chance to finish.

On Nov. 3, Atlanta Police were called to a home along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW at 6:43 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Tyrone dead with gunshot wounds.

"We have found that two persons entered this home. Some type of altercation occurred inside, leaving one male deceased on the scene and another male that was injured to the head," Major D'Andrea Price said the night of the shooting.

McCoy’s mom called her to tell her Tyrone was gone.

“And I just like lost it,” said McCoy. “We were given little to no information, you know, besides the fact that he got shot twice. Everybody is trying to figure out what exactly happened because we are getting little to no information. His dad is really going through it. That was his only child.”

McCoy was supposed to see Tyrone a couple weeks prior for her birthday, but he couldn’t make it.

“That would have been the last time I would have been able to see him,” McCoy said, asking for a break as she teared up at the thought.

Police say some sort of altercation happened inside Tyrone’s home and two men ran off shortly after

Major Price said another man inside the home suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Price called on neighbors and the public to hand over any video or information leading up to the shooting that could help investigators figure out where the two men went.

McCoy wants the same thing.

“It's sad to see that a young man trying to go to college trying to get his degree was murdered in cold blood in his own house. And I know no one wants to rat someone out, but forget about a code. If that was your family or friend or you, you would want someone to come forward,” Tyrone’s stepsister said.

Price added investigators don’t think the shooting was random.

"I do not feel like it is a random act of violence. It is a targeted event," Price aid.

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s family continues to grieve, plan a funeral, and hope someone will come forward.

“He didn’t deserve it. Anyone who’s ever met him can tell you, he didn’t deserve it. He had a sweet spirit, always helped everyone. Everybody loved him,” said McCoy.

Morehouse College released a statement on Tuesday. Officials said the 25-year-old was a senior studying psychology. Holmes was a Ronald McNair Scholar and Gates Millennium Scholar, according to a school spokesperson.

Leaders described as an intelligent, good-natured young man.

"With heavy hearts and great sadness, the Morehouse College family mourns the loss of Tyrone Holmes," the statement read. "While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we are grateful to be able to celebrate his life and his contributions to the Morehouse family."