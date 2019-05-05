ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia professor has been barred from the school's campus and is not being allowed to teach as he undergoes an investigation.

UGA responded to 11Alive's questions on Sunday regarding Professor William Kazez, claiming that the university "takes every claim of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness."

Kazez is listed as a mathematics professor in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences on the university's website.

"Information from any source regarding possible sexual misconduct by an employee or faculty member is referred to the Equal Opportunity Office for review and investigation," the school statement said.

The statement added that the university has no tolerance for sexual misconduct but didn't provide any details of what allegations the professor faces citing the pending investigation.

A spokesperson did, however, confirm that Kazez has been barred from the UGA campus.

