ATHENS, Ga. — Tate Prezzano, a 22-year-old University of Georgia student who was shot in the head while at an Athens bus stop, is out of the hospital, according to his family.

According to his father, Dobbin Prezzano, Tate is happy to be back at home and very appreciative of the support he has received since the shooting.

"Tate is in good spirits, happy to be home and appreciative of the incredible network that has supported him through this unfortunate incident," Dobbin said in an email to 11Alive News on Sunday. "He will have considerable work to do going forward, but is wholly up for the challenge."

READ | UGA student shot in armed robbery described as dedicated, 'amazing' lacrosse player

Dobbin says the family has received support from law enforcement, healthcare officials, friends, family and the community at large.

He says they even received a call from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

"We appreciate the governor checking in, not only as a governor of the state of Georgia, but also as a parent of a student here at UGA," Dobbin said.

RELATED | 'It was protection from the hand of the Lord' | Second UGA victim says he was also targeted by armed robber

The man suspected in the shooting, 20-year-old Zarren Garner, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after an extensive search and a sketch that was released to the public.

Police said Tate was Garner's second victim. On Monday morning, investigators said Garner had pointed a gun at a young man at an apartment complex, demanding his phone and money.

Garner faces two counts of robbery and aggravated assault - one for the attack on Tate and a second for the Monday attack.







