Dashcam video shows U-Haul pickup truck leading officers on 100mph+ chase

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase of more than 100 mph in Cobb County.

It happened on Christmas Eve when officers attempted to pull the driver over during a traffic stop on Atlanta Road, according to Cobb Police.

The officers said they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the pickup truck. Officers said when they asked the driver to step out of the car, he began reaching for something.

Video from an officer's bodycam shows one of the officers drawing his gun. The driver then took off from the traffic stop and led officers on a chase – running red lights and turning onto I-285, video shows.

Cobb Police said one of the officers attempted to get in front of the driver to box the truck in. However, the driver kept speeding and exited I-285 onto Paces Ferry Road. Video shows the driver then exiting toward Cumberland Pkwy and crossing all lanes of traffic at a high speed.

The driver hit multiple concrete barriers and medians – dragging its trailer behind it, video shows. The driver then continued erratically through a grassy area and the parking lot of a Walgreens – hitting and demolishing a brick structure and sign, according to Cobb Police.

Cobb Police said officers then conducted a PIT maneuver, which caused the truck to spin. The truck eventually stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

After canvassing the area, officers found a Glock 22 pistol on the pavement in the area where the PIT maneuver was conducted. The driver's criminal history showed he was a repeat convicted felon for armed robbery in Chicago. He was previously sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2013, and he is still under sentence, Cobb Police said.

The driver faces several charges including fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as multiple misdemeanors.