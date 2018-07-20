There are 50 photographs in Gallery 72. A collection representing a chapter of Atlanta history waiting to be finished.

Owned by the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, Gallery 72 is currently featuring a selection of photos taken by Rusty Miller in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Miller, a commercial photographer, spent weekends photographing the life in Atlanta neighborhoods like Old Fourth Ward, Vine City, Summerhill, Washington-Rawson and Buttermilk Bottom.

"My dad was a unique, one-of-a-kind man. He was a photographer with a very sweet soul," Elizabeth Miller Stepakoff, Miller's daughter told 11Alive. "He was really driven to go these neighborhoods here."

She added the photographer was drawn to the "beautiful truth about these beautiful people."

"He would just hang out and bond," Stepakoff said.

Miller passed away in 1992, the film negatives of his project stored in a safe deposit box, which stayed untouched for the past 20 years. Then, Stepakoff re-discovered her father's work, deciding it was time to bring it to light.

"Taking in all these vintage photos," Stepakoff said. "That's when I realized he's brilliant, this has to come to light. I wanted to make sure they didn't sit unseen for another two decades."

His passion for his work attracted the eye of Susan Todd-Raque, an art historian who ultimately helped curate the collection alongside Stepakoff.

"Rusty never sold the work," Todd-Raque said. "It's like it was his heart."

"I look at so many neighborhoods, so many historical markers that we just have plaques left behind and people left behind with their memories," gallery manager Kevin Sipp said.

"I [think] this is the perfect exhibit for Atlanta right now because we have so many issues around the history of Atlanta," Sipp said. "Development, gentrification. To look at how Atlanta came to be is very important."

Now, the goal is to archive the collection with a complete history. For the past 6 years, work has been underway to piece together the untold stories. The gallery sent out a call to action in hopes that sharing the photos will bring forward those who recognize or remember the places and faces featured.

This is where we need YOU, the people of Atlanta! Please come and help us identify who the people are and where the places were. Their history is unfinished and we would like to give recognition to those who have been forgotten.

"If you have lived in Atlanta for most of your life, you lived in the Atlanta in the 60's and 70's ... and you lived in some of these areas," Todd-Raque said. "Please, help us identify who the people are. Whose grandma is that? Whose little boy is that?"

Gallery 72 will feature “The Compassionate Eye in Forgotten Atlanta” through Aug. 10.

