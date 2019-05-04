HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — 10: 57 PM - According to Henry County police, the barricaded subject has refused to surrender and refused to provide proof of the well-being of a female and 16 year old inside residence.

Command made the decision to deploy gas into the home and police said several rounds were delivered into the residence. According to police, suspect did fire numerous rounds at SWAT officers and vehicles. No injuries were reported. Police also said no officers have returned fire or engaged the suspect at this time.

10:26 PM - The situation has now been developing for 12 hours, but police say there have been little developments.

9:43 PM - More police cars are seen arriving to the scene.

9:30 PM - Video shows several police cars and state patrol cars leaving the neighborhood. 11Alive reporter Joe Henke reports hearing a loud noise that sounded like a flash bang.

6:30 PM - Police say there are still no new developments in the ongoing situation.

4:51 PM - Police say there is no change in the situation, and they are still working to negotiate with the suspect.

"We are hoping the subject will surrender," Capt. Joey Smith said.

RELATED: Two police officers shot, teen held hostage by gunman still barricaded at home

4:27 PM - The entrance to the Eagle Ridge Subdivision remains closed, but video from the scene shows several police cars moving in on the neighborhood.

2:19 PM - In an update, Capt. Joey Smith said officers got to the home around 10:30 a.m. after getting a "trouble unknown" call for some sort of medical emergency. He said when officers arrived, gunfire erupted, injuring two officers. The officers reportedly did not return fire.

Smith said one officer was hit in the torso, while the other was hit in the hand.

When asked, Smith said they were waiting for confirmation that another wounded victim was somewhere inside the home. However, he did say there were at least two people - including the barricaded man and a 16-year-old - still inside the home.

Smith said they were able to make contact with the barricaded man - some sort of family member - and were trying to negotiate with him. Smith said the gunman indicated he would release the teen, but there was no timeline of when.

MORE: Barricaded suspect is holding 16-year-old inside Henry County home, family says

Smith said officers have evacuated some residents around the area while they negotiate, but at this point are focused on the "preservation of life."

"Hopefully he will do what he said and release the teen, and then we will have to wait this out," Smith said.

1:38 PM - Family members tell 11Alive one of the officers shot is 33-years-old and is an Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. Family said he has been with the Henry County Police Department for about 6 years.

READ: Army vet one of two officers injured in shooting, family says

12:59 PM - Family told 11Alive on scene that the suspect does have a gun and is holding a teen hostage inside the home.

12:55 PM - Henry County Capt. Joe Smith confirms the situation began as a "trouble unknown" call that came across at 10:46 a.m.

Smith said multiple agencies were called in to assist in the situation, which resulted in two officers being shot. Smith confirmed one of the officers was taken to Grady by helicopter and one by ground.

"There is a barricaded gunman situation and we ask residents to stay away from the area," Smith said. "This a very fluid situation and we will update information as soon as possible."

12:41 PM - An official with Henry County confirms two police officers were shot, but are in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. They are being treated at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. However, officials confirm the gunman is still barricaded inside a home in the Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

Police shooting in Henry County An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County. Two officers have been shot in Henry County. Danielle Woodruff,39 Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia. Rick Coursey said that one of the officer's is his son-in-law. Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia. Rick Coursey said that one of the officer's is his son-in-law and has been on the force for about six-years. Family of officer injured waits outside Family of officer injured waits outside Family of officer injured waits outside Family of officer injured waits outside Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia. A resident of the neighborhood said that something like this rarely happens in their neighborhood. Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia. Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia. Henry County Police is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Eagle Way in Stockbridge, Georgia. An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County. An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County. An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County. An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Henry County. Two police officers have been shot after responding to a barricaded suspect in Henry County. Two police officers have been shot after responding to a barricaded suspect in Henry County.

Officials say officers were called to the home when a woman went to her sister’s home, opened the garage door, and saw blood on the floor. She backed out and called police.

RELATED: Woman opened garage door, saw blood on floor

12:22 PM - Video updates from the scene shows several roads blocked, and multiple emergency officials arriving.

11:35 AM - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they have not been requested at the time to respond to the incident.

11:25 AM - The Henry County Police Department confirms there is an "active incident" in the area of Eagle Way in Stockbridge. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

11:23 AM - Georgia Department of Transportation confirms they were asked to stop northbound traffic on I-75 near Hudson Bridge after getting reports of a shooting involving officers.