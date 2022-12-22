US Census highlights Georgia's growth since pandemic

With a population of 10,912,876, it's still the eighth-largest state

MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Census says the nation's population is growing again after the pandemic, and Georgia is one of the leaders.

As of July 1, they say nearly 11 million people live in the Peach State. With a population of 10,912,876, it's still the eighth-largest state, and Georgia's picked up 200,000 people since April 2020 just after the start of the pandemic, second only to Arizona.

Most of that growth, 128,000 came from people moving from other states.

Around 38,000 came in international immigration.

The rest came from natural growth in the population. There were 33,000 more births than deaths.

According to the census, America's population on July 1 was more than 333 million.