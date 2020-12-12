The White House announced on Friday evening that Pence will make two major stops in Georgia on Thursday, December 17, the first in Columbus and the next in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — United States Vice President Mike Pence, fresh off a Thursday trip to Georgia, will once again be visiting the Peach State, as he and others aim to help Republicans keep the U.S. Senate majority.

The White House announced on Friday evening that Pence will make two major stops in Georgia on Thursday, December 17, the first in Columbus and the next in Macon.

Both stops will feature the vice president speaking at Defend the Majority rallies, such as the one held this past week in Augusta, rallying for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.