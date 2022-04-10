Video | Distracted driver T-bones, flips car in front of police officers

The accident happened while officers were working a separate investigation on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Duluth released a video of a car accident that happened right in front of them. The driver told police that they were looking over at what the officers were doing -- "instead of driving correctly," they said.

It happened on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard while officers were working on a separate investigation. A car came "barreling through an intersection," ignoring the red light and t-boned another vehicle, police said. The vehicle that was hit flipped over.

"The driver admitted to looking over at what the officers were doing instead of driving correctly," the Duluth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Two officers ran over to help those in the car, and the department said "no serious injuries were reported." The driver who ran the light was issued a citation.

