ATLANTA -- It's crazy to think someone could steal from you as you are standing just feet from them.

But that's what happened to a woman parked and pumping fuel at an Atlanta gas station. According to the incident report, it happened on July 10 at the Kroger on Glenwood Avenue.

The entire act, which is referred to as a "slider crime," was caught on surveillance video. You can see the victim standing at the pump putting the fuel in her car when a man jumps out of the driver's seat of the vehicle sitting at the pump next to her.

The person opens her passenger door and removes a black bag from the car. Within minutes, he hops back in his car and drives off. The incident report said the bag contained a MacBook Pro laptop.

Once she finished pumping her gas, she noticed her bag missing and went inside to notify security. They reviewed the video and realized what happened.

The suspect was in a gold car wearing a red baseball cap, a white tank top and black shorts. This investigation is ongoing.

