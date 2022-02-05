Video | Bystanders spring into action after rollover Midtown 'Pedal Pub' crash injures 15

Watch the moment bystanders rushed to help after a 'Pedal Pub' toppled over in the middle of Midtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment bystanders in Midtown Atlanta sprung into action after a rollover 'Pedal Pub' crash in Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police released the jaw-dropping video of the Saturday crash on Monday, showing the vehicle collide with a tree, then topple over at the busy intersection of West Peachtree Street and 14th Street.

The video shows several people jump out of the 'Pedal Pub.' Then, bystanders in the area are captured rushing to the scene and jumping into action. Several people are shown working together to lift the vehicle and turn it right side up, releasing those who may be trapped underneath.

You can watch the video below. Audience discretion is advised, as some viewers may find the video disturbing.

More than 15 people were hurt in the wreck and taken to the hospital, with two people suffering critical injuries and three people in serious condition, Atlanta Police said. Officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

A day after the wreck, authorities charged the driver of the "Pedal Pub," 28-year-old James Anthony Johnson, with DUI in the incident. Police said the owner of the 'Pedal Pub' company, was also issued a citation for not having a valid sightseeing permit.

Page Pate, 11Alive's legal analyst, believes this crash could set a legal precedent for pedal pubs across the country.

"I would expect this to lead to tighter regulation and enforcement of the ordinances that are already on the books, and perhaps some cities, Atlanta included, may reconsider allowing this type of operation to even exist," Pate said.

11Alive reached out to the Pedal Pub Atlanta franchise for comment, but have not heard back yet. The company's corporate office responded with this statement from Todd Treml, President of Pedal Pub Development, LLC: