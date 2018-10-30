FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Police in metro Atlanta say a fight during a youth-league football game went far beyond unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now, doctors are treating two people for injuries and police are looking for several parents and players who may have been involved in the brawl. The crime happened at 144 Lake Drive in Forest Park - the location of Kiwanis Field.

Police responded to a fight call and soon learned that coaches, parents and players from the Forest Park and Union City youth football teams were all involved in an argument after the game.

"Several parents and onlookers became upset and rushed onto the field," Forest Park police said in a statement released Monday. "Two people were transported to local area hospitals for medical treatment."

Police said several people ran from the scene before they arrived, but they're using two videos from the park to try and find the people responsible.

They're also putting out a call for more video - and any other information about the fight. Tipsters can call the department's criminal investigations division at 404-366-4141.

