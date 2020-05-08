Vigil held to honor Secoriea Turner one month after she was killed

The event was also about pushing for people to step up and help with the investigation.

ATLANTA — About 100 people showed up Tuesday night to remember Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old who was killed on the Fourth of July.

A community prayer and candlelight vigil was held at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. The event was also about pushing for people to step up and help with the investigation.

Family of the 8-year-old girl told police they were riding inside a car that was trying to turn around near University Avenue. The shooting happened just weeks after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta Police and in the same area.

Police said an armed group confronted the vehicle before someone in the crowd opened fire, hitting Turner. She was rushed to the hospital but died.

On Tuesday evening, her mother and father pleaded in front of the crowd for anyone with information to help police.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Julian Conley in the case, but his attorney claims his client did not shoot the girl.

Secoriea’s family and their attorney said more information can help the case further.

"All we can do is try to support them and really get the community to show that they really valued her life in a way that they’d come forward," Davis said.