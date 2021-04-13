Officer shot in Carroll County chase released from hospital

Villa Rica Officer Chase Gordy left Grady Hospital Tuesday evening, just one day after being shot in the shoulder and leg.

ATLANTA — One of the law enforcement officers shot in a chase that involved multiple agencies has been released from the hospital.

Villa Rica Officer Chase Gordy left Grady Hospital Tuesday evening, just one day after being shot in the shoulder and leg. Gordy was escorted out in a wheelchair where a limo awaited to take him home.

Three officers in all were hurt when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects shot at them during the chase that crossed several cities on Monday.

The two men in the car, 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton, are cousins from Birmingham, Ala., the GBI said.

According to warrants, Aaron Jajuan Shelton was the getaway driver during the chase. Pier Alexander Shelton was shot and killed by authorities.

This all started with an attempted traffic stop when trooper spotted a car going 111 mph on Interstate 20 early Monday morning. After the car was stopped, it sped off and a chase began with the state trooper. After a PIT maneuver, the driver regained control of the car and the passenger leaned out of the window and began firing shots at the trooper using an AK47. His patrol car became disabled.

A Carrollton Police officer, identified as Sgt. Rob Holloway, made contact with the vehicle and continued the chase. Police Chief Joel Richards said the passenger fired rounds into the vehicle, striking Holloway. His police vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. He was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

Villa Rica was the next jurisdiction involved. When the suspects crashed, they ran before opening fire at Gordy. Authorities said Gordy returned fire, but was struck twice by gunfire. He was taken to Grady for his injuries.

The chase ultimately ended when the two men crashed the Nissan near Ithica Elementary School. Once they crashed, they ran from the vehicle.