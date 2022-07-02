Police not ruling anything out after 'The Walking Dead' actor found dead

Moses Moseley’s family and friends are concerned foul play was involved in the death of the 'Walking Dead' actor.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The family and talent manager of an actor found dead in Henry County, are sharing their concerns that foul play may be involved. Moses J. Moseley was probably best known for his role as one of Michonne’s zombies in the popular show, "The Walking Dead."

He was found dead last week in his car in Stockbridge. His talent manager, Gail Tassell, said he’d been missing for about three days when his body was recovered. She said police initially told his family it appeared he may have died by suicide, but the family doesn’t feel that adds up.

Tassell, who has known him for years, also finds it hard to believe that the 31-year-old may have died in that manner.

“Anyone who knows Moses, the first thing they say is there's no way that kid committed suicide, not in a million years,” Tassell said.

"He was not depressed, he was not suffering from mental health issues. He was just happy,” Tassell said.

According to Henry County Police, Moseley’s car was found in a Stockbridge parking lot on Jan. 26. The police report said the doors were locked, Moseley had suffered a gunshot wound to his face, and there was a gun found in his lap.

Tassell said she hadn’t heard from him in a few days and he didn't show up to a dinner with his sister.

“That is not like Moses. He was never late, he wouldn’t not show up …so we feel like something happened that Sunday,” said Tassell.

Tassell said Moseley has had so much success, and he was looking forward to new projects.

"He loved being on The Walking Dead, he loved that character. He'd go to conventions and had a lot of fans," Tassell said. "He told his sister a couple of weeks ago he was the happiest he's ever been in his life."