63-year-old Walton County man shot, killed by deputies after pointing gun at them, GBI says

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County man is dead after he pointed a handgun at deputies. Deputies shot and killed him as they were investigating a disturbance call, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies responded to the 1900-block of GA Hwy 11 in Monroe Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said this was the second time a neighbor called 911 reporting a disturbance at the home.

The caller said a man, identified as 63-year-old Dennis McCullers was "acting violently and was holding a baseball bat and possibly a handgun," the GBI said.

When deputies arrived, they encountered McCullers holding a handgun. Deputies attempted to get McCullers to drop his weapon but he pointed the gun at them. Deputies fired at McCullers striking him and he died, according to the GBI.

The sheriff's office said the deputies were not hurt.

"Please expect minor traffic delays in the area and avoid the area if possible," the sheriff's office said.