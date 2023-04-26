One month after west Georgia tornado, many pieces still being picked up

The tornado tracked roughly 20 miles on March 26, causing heavy damage, most prominently in the area of West Point but also in the LaGrange area.

WEST POINT, Ga. — One month after an EF-3 tornado swept through Troup County, there are still many pieces left to be picked up in the community.

11Alive's Karys Belger was back out in Troup County one month after reporting on the storm's initial impact.

In the aftermath of the storm, many businesses and homes were destroyed. Daviesh Patel's family motel was one of them. But despite the destruction, Patel remained optimistic, showing the repairs he had made to the motel.

"The wires are already covered in metal tubing," Patel said, pointing to the work done in one of the rooms on the property.

Patel and his wife had to leave town quickly after the tornado touched down.

"That day on that Sunday, we had to move out like within like a couple of hours because there was another storm coming that night," he recalled.

Their family business and home were both destroyed and today, the building is still uninhabitable. But Patel is not giving up hope.

"We are hopeful that we can do a better job, make it more modern," he said.

Across the street from Patel's motel, there are reminders of the storm. Homes with tarps on the roofs, and others with the roofs completely caved in.

The Troup County Emergency Services Director, Zac Steele, said most people are staying with relatives or have made other accommodations. However, recovery is ongoing and will be for some time.

"We didn't just sustain a tornado event on March 26. We sustained some flooding statewide in a couple of areas there," Steele said.

Steele explained the state damage assessment was completed Tuesday and he was working with Georgia Emergency Services (GEMA) director James C. Stallings, to apply for additional federal recovery aid.

11Alive's Jon Shirek reported shortly after the tornado occurred, the damage could be seen throughout Troup County, including an entire neighborhood that had been wiped out.

“I don’t have words,” Kyle Williams, whose home was decimated in the storm, said.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said initially there were 80-100 homes with damage and that 20-30 homes had "major damage" or were "destroyed" and are now considered a complete loss in the West Point area.

11Alive's Karys Belger sent back photos that show there's still much cleanup to be done.

Last month, officials reported one frequently-used county road, Adams Road, would remain closed for months with a bridge that spans a creek needing to be replaced in whole.

"We were just a couple of months removed from another tornado that hit in January. And so just when we thought we're getting our feet back on the ground, this one hit and it seems like this one was even more powerful," Sgt. Stewart Smith said.

On April 17, the Troup County government posted a notice to Facebook regarding permits for rebuilding, demolition, and electrical work, underscoring the recovery efforts still ongoing.

