Crews battle huge fire at Dalton carpet wholesaler; hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses expected

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews battled a huge fire overnight at a carpet wholesaler in Dalton, where the building was described as a "total loss" and losses are expected to run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The fire broke out at Carpet and Rug, Inc. on West Ave. in Dalton. Crews said the fire was brought under control around 5 a.m.

Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said there were no injuries, and that 35 firefighters from Whitfield County and the City of Dalton responded.

There was no indication of a cause or anything suspicious yet, according to the chief.

The Whitfield County Fire Facebook page posted a number of updates throughout the night.

"Crews taking a beating but a valiant effort! Partial wall collapse. All personnel are safe. #INTERNTIONALFIREFIGHTERSDAY," one such update read.

