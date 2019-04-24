PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Paulding County recently charged a couple with the murder of a 3-moth-old girl who died in 2018.

When deputies first arrived for a call on Bensinger Court in Hiram on May 18, 2018, they found an unconscious baby. The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died. Deputies were told at the time the girl experienced heart issues from the time she was born.

But almost a year later, her mother, 26-year-old Tanya Atkinson, and her live-in boyfriend, 37-year-old Jason Gromer, were arrested and charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault in connection to the baby’s death.

Many questions remain, including why it took a year to charge Atkinson and Gromer in the case. Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office explained the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted an autopsy on the girl, but it took the forensic pathologist a long time to determine the cause of death was in fact blunt force trauma.

“The GBI is very busy and they have a backlog of a bunch of different cases,” said Henson, who added the pathologist further determined the blunt force trauma was non-accidental.

It would be around the beginning of January 2019 when Paulding County detectives learned the cause of death. But it would take almost four additional months to have enough evidence to charged Atkinson and Gromer.

Henson said part of the delay was trying to speak with Atkinson and Gromer about what happened the night deputies were called.

In the end, on April 18, 2019, the two were arrested and charged with the exact same crimes - felony murder and felony aggravated battery. Henson explained they were charged the same because neither one is cooperating with the investigation.

Now, as the two are being held in Paulding County Jail without bond, Henson said they are trying to speak with anyone who might know if the 3-month-old suffered any type of abuse prior to her death.

Two other children living in the home at the time of the incident are now in the custody of the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

