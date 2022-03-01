Strong winds from winter surge bring trees down, power outages across state

With the wind came trees down and power outages across the state.

ATLANTA — While much of the state was basking in temperatures near 80 for the past several days, a winter surge Monday morning brought colder temperatures, strong winds and even some snow in the area.

Georgia Power was reporting 115,000 customers in the dark as of around 6 a.m., but that was reduced to around 71,000 as of 9 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., they made even more progress and were down to around 41,000 customers still in the dark.

"As a large weather system moved across the state bringing several inches of rain, snow and high winds, Georgia Power is responding to service interruptions as quickly and safely as weather conditions allow," they said in a statement. "Crews from around the state are engaged in restoration activities, including damage assessment to determine what restoration crews will need to make repairs."

We had reports of trees on homes across the metro and into north Georgia.

A large oak tree fell on a home in DeKalb County that killed a 5-year-old boy. Officials said it happened around 5:40 a.m.

Other reports of trees down from the 11Alive StormTrackers Facebook group included homes in Gillsville and in Buford.

Authorities reported multiple trees blocking roads in Gwinnett County earlier this morning from Norcross, to Grayson, Suwanee and Lawrenceville.

Fannin County officials said they received around 2-inches of snow and that there were multiple trees and power lines down throughout the county.

In Walton County, officials reported a tree down on a house that killed a dog. They said several others fell on cars and some were blocking roads.

11Alive reporter Brendan Keefe could barely see the "Welcome to Georgia" sign at the Alabama border because it was covered in snow.

Snow at the Georgia/Alabama line. You can’t even read the Welcome to Georgia sign because it’s covered in wind blown snow. pic.twitter.com/SY0OYZmcAL — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 3, 2022

After seeing gusts as high as 40 mph, 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb said the winds will gradually weaken during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be slow to warm. Highs will be in the mid-40s, but with the wind, it will feel like it's still in the 30s.

