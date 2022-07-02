"My heart is coming out of my chest," she said. "So we were landing and the plane kind of tilted and ran all the way off of the runway."

ATLANTA — A woman is describing the moments after her flight landed after skidding off the runway at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International airport Sunday afternoon.

She was one of the passengers on Delta Air Lines flight 1277 that left Dallas Fort Worth International Airport heading to Atlanta. It was scheduled to arrive at 3:45 p.m.

In an Instagram video, she said everybody is safe after they had a bad landing.

"My heart is coming out of my chest," she said. "So we were landing and the plane kind of tilted and ran all the way off of the runway."

After landing, passengers were helped off the runway and escorted onto buses in order to get to their gate. Video shows workers changing one of the plane's tires as passengers were getting off.

In a statement to 11Alive, the FAA said the plane "stopped safely in a grassy area after blowing a tire on its right main gear upon landing around 3:40 p.m. local time."

No one was hurt in the unexpected landing. The FAA is still investigating what happened.

You can see more photos of the plane after the landing below, including one that appears to show damage to an engine.