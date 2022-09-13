On Monday, authorities responded to a scene in Newton County where they discovered a body in a wrecked car along I-20.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Covington mother, Yolanda Brown, has been missing for more than a week after leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville during the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 3.

On Monday, authorities responded to a scene in Newton County where they discovered a body in a wrecked car along I-20, and said their investigation of the scene was connected to the case.

Here's the latest on what we know about the situation:

Latest developments on Yolanda Brown, missing Covington mom