WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Pilots from the U.S. military will be starting their aircraft engines this weekend for the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show.

While people come out to watch the show, Georgia Air National Guard recruiters will be on the ground trying to enlist some of them.

"I remember growing up in my bedroom and the theme was aircraft," Jon Ferraris said.

For as long Ferraris can remember he always had a passion for flying.

"My dad is in the Air Force Reserves out there at Maxwell, in Montgomery, Alabama," Ferraris said.

He says his brother followed in his dad's footsteps, and he decided to do the same.

"I went to school for a year, and it was great, but I realized I needed to come home, and there were better opportunities where I could do both at the same time," Ferraris said.

At 19-years-old he took the oath to defend our country -- a process recruiters helped him through.

"I talk to applicants all day, trying to get people signed up for the Air National Guard," Staff Sergeant Kyle Jarvis said.

Each year Jarvis must sign 36 people up to serve. That breaks down to about three people a month. He says at times, the job requires a little encouragement.

"Extra pay is always nice, an extra $250 for your pocket, just for one weekend, you cannot beat it," Jarvis said.

Other benefits include free schooling, health care, and more. Just a few talking points Jarvis uses at events like the air show.

"At the Air National Guard we make a difference overseas, but we are also making a difference in our community, so it is way for you to do your part overseas, but again serve your community, serve with your family and friends and just give back," Jarvis said

Service members will be on hand to give people information on the guard or the military.

Meanwhile, Ferraris is already working on getting his private pilot's license, while preparing to take flight with the Georgia Air National Guard.

"I always thought it was a dream, and it wasn't feasible, and coming home really proved that it was possibility, and talking to the Air National Guard," Ferraris said.

Ferraris says he will be supporting the operation of aircraft in the state.

The Georgia Air National Guard will be at the air show at Robins Air Force Base on hand to talk with anyone who is interested in serving our county,

The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show takes place September 28 and 29. Click here for more information.

