Central Georgians weigh in on Supreme Court ruling, throwing out student-loan forgiveness plan

Two educators say the court ruling will hurt as they start to repay their student loans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Supreme Court on Friday handed down a ruling throwing out the Biden Administration's student-debt relief plan.

Millions of Americans will now have to pay back student-loan debt this fall.

The amount depends on how much debt you owed when the debts were paused back in 2020.

13WMAZ spoke to people about the ruling and how it impacts them.

"It was very heartbreaking. I tried to prepare myself for it but it was still a disappointment," says Whitney Hazen of Lizella.

Walter Fuller of Macon called it, "just really anxiety and stress inducing."

Both Fuller and Hazen are educators and college grads. They took out student loans, and were among the millions who would benefit from President Biden's plan to wipe out to nearly half a trillion dollars in student loan debt.

Hazen called Biden's plan, "the most exciting thing to happen to me."

"I didn't have financial support growing up to help me with student loans or get through college," she said.

Now, both the Central Georgia educators say they'll feel the impact of the 6-3 ruling striking down loan forgiveness..

"I have pets. I help take care of my grandmother. She's not doing too good," says Hazen.

"It's going to be a little bit tighter on our pockets now," said Fuller.

Student loan payments are due in October, while interest starts before that on September 1. The forgiveness program could have canceled $10,000 for people making less than $125,000.

"That would definitely clear me out," says Fuller. He added that the pause allowed him to get ahead.

As for how much Hazen's now expected to pay back, she says, "It's easily over 50 ($50,000). It's probably higher than that since I defaulted some."

President Joe Biden addressed the ruling Friday, saying the Department of Education is creating a temporary on-ramp repayment program.