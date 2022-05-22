The race for Georgia's 2nd congressional district: Meet candidate Jeremy Hunt

Hunt is a West Point graduate and former U.S. Army captain.

MACON, Ga. — Six republicans have qualified to run in the primary for Georgia's 2nd Congressional district. The seat is currently held by Representative Sanford Bishop, who has kept the district blue for decades.

One of the Republicans running is Jeremy Hunt, a West Point graduate and former U.S. Army captain. He says he's running to preserve the American Dream for the next generation.

Some of Hunt's top issues include addressing inflation, improving safety, and offering more educational opportunities in the district. He spoke to 13WMAZ about why he thinks parents need to have more control in their child's education.

"I think parents know best for their kids. I believe if we have the funding... follow the parents, follow their student... then we'll have better education opportunities. So I think that every parent deserve to be able to choose where their kids go to school. They should be able to have a say in what their children are learning in those schools. We should install parental authority back in homes across Georgia's 2nd Congressional district," said Hunt.