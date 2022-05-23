The race for Georgia's 2nd congressional district: Meet candidate Paul Whitehead

Before deciding to run, Whitehead was a high school government teacher for 22 years.

MACON, Ga. — Six Republicans have qualified to run in the primary for Georgia's 2nd Congressional district. The seat is currently held by Representative Sanford Bishop, who has kept the district blue for decades.

One of the Republicans running is Paul Whitehead, who describes himself as a 'mega MAGA' Republican candidate for Congress born and raised in Macon.

He says, if elected, he'll push back against the Biden administration.