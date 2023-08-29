The film industry brings in millions to Macon but the write's strike is having an impact here.

Local businesses benefit from big name productions coming to town by either the foot traffic, highlighting the local shops or by renting them out.

MACON, Ga. — "Watchmen," "42," and even a more recent production filmed in Macon, "The Color Purple" film musical, each spent several days transforming downtown Macon for filming. Aaron Buzza, COO at "Visit Macon," says lately, it's been all quiet regarding any sets in downtown Macon.

"It was well in advance of the strike starting that we first started to see a slowdown. People really anticipated this was going to happen," says Buzza.

While projects are on hold, so is the spending that comes with crews staying in hotels, buying food, and paying shooting fees to restaurants and other businesses.

"In the past several years, we've seen an impact of between $4 to $6 million from the film industry," says Buzza.

It's not regular income the businesses are counting on, but it's a nice bonus like the extra foot traffic Z Beans gets.

"We get more customers, more profit, and more exposure to this company because we are a local business," says Z Beans manager Cassidy Henson.

It's even more direct for spots like Capitol Theatre, which has been rented out in the past for productions.

"For us, we get a rental fee for the days they're here, and it also generates some shifts for employees for days we're closed. Overall, it's a great economic boost for all of downtown," explained Hubble Beasley, the general manager of The Capitol Theatre.

With the end of the strike currently unknown, productions are still calling with Central Georgia on their minds.

"The calls I'm getting now are people checking in just to say, 'Hey, I'm still here,' and people looking to maybe work with a smaller project," says Buzza.