For another week, Georgia is seeing fewer new cases each day, but some central Georgia counties are reporting the opposite.

MACON, Ga. — For another week, the downward trend continues in the statewide COVID-19 case curve.

The state averaged just shy of 2,300 new cases a day right before the start of the two-week preliminary window. That is nearly half of the average reported at the peak in mid-July. For the first time since the end of June, that average is also less than three times the number reported during the state's first peak in April.

However, curve isn't quite as steep right outside of the preliminary window compared to prior weeks, so this will be an area to watch to see if the downward trend slows down at all.

Case curves for some individual counties in central Georgia do not follow that downward trend. For example, in Bibb County, there appears to be a second peak in cases at the beginning of August before numbers start dropping again.

Houston County's graph shows cases increasing starting at the beginning of August and continuing even into the 14-day preliminary window where tallies are still likely to climb.

There is a big change in Baldwin County with a jump in cases within the preliminary window. However, state data also shows a sharp increase in testing during that same time.

While area colleges like Mercer in Bibb County and Georgia College in Baldwin are ramping up testing for students, it is difficult to say how much that will affect numbers in those counties.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says it depends on whether the student lists their college or home address as their permanent residence.

The Georgia Department of Health recently added some new metrics to help track the spread of the virus, including the positivity rate, which also dropped at a pretty steady rate since mid-July.

It is important to note a few key factors though. The graph only represents tests reported to the state through Electronic Lab Reporting. Unlike with the case count, if someone gets tested multiple times, that will count as multiple tests in the graph, but that person will only count as one case if they test positive.

Hospitals are also seeing fewer new COVID-19 patients each day, with the average now sitting just above the initial surge reported at the beginning of April. The latest numbers are still a little more than double the lowest point in mid-May though.