As the month comes to a close, Georgia continues to see a drop in new cases each day.

MACON, Ga. — Overall, Georgia's statewide COVID-19 case curve continues to drop for another week.

Right before the start of the preliminary window, Georgia averaged around 1,960 new cases a day. The last time the state saw levels that low was around June 23. However, it took 19 days from then to hit the peak on July 11 at more than 4,300 new cases. It took exactly twice as long, 38 days, for those numbers to drop back down to around the same level on August 17.

Meanwhile though, Baldwin and Bibb counties report the third and fourth highest spread rates in the state for the last two weeks.

Mercer University and Georgia College opened to students in those counties this month. 13WMAZ asked Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District what impact that had on the case numbers. He says it is difficult to say because it depends on whether students gave their college or home address when they got tested.

Hokanson also says the state is still combing through the more than 20,000 lab results that were part of Navicent Health's data dump last week. He says because of that, numbers are only showing a "clouded view" of the recent trends.

Meanwhile, Georgia is seeing a steady drop in hospitalizations statewide. Right now, hospitals are seeing roughly as many new COVID-19 patients a day as they did during the initial peak at the beginning of April.