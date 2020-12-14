Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of December 13

We're beginning to see a steady climb in daily new cases and a significant increase in hospitalizations

MACON, Ga. — Health experts warned of a surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday and Georgia's latest COVID-19 case curve shows a clear upward trend.

The chart with overall case numbers shows a steady climb in cases since early September, but if you check out the curve when we get to mid-November, it gets much steeper.

You can see what's happened since Thanksgiving in the chart below:

There's a big spike and the concerning part is that we're seeing this jump during the preliminary window, which is marked in orange.

We're going to see even more cases entered into this time frame during the next few weeks as more labs enter their positive results. The bottom line is that the jump is even worse than it looks.

The last time we saw numbers like this was about a week and a half after the peak, which happened around July 11.

Bibb, Monroe, and Wilkinson counties are all near 500 cases per 100,000 to lead our viewing area, but every county in Central Georgia remains in substantial spread with most seeing an increase in the past week.

There's also a clear spike in the number of hospitalizations.

After holding fairly steady around 100 new hospitalizations on an average day through September, October, and November, the chart shows a jump after Thanksgiving.

That increase more than doubled the rate of hospitalizations in Georgia in less than three weeks.

So how does that look in our region? Well in Region F, which covers Bibb, Houston County and on up into the south Atlanta suburbs, 83% of the ICU beds are in use right now.

In Region H, which covers Milledgeville and Dublin, they are currently at 90% capacity. Only 4 ICU beds are available. That's actually an improvement over a few days ago when they were down to just two beds.

So far, deaths remain steady at right between a quarter and third of the rate we saw during the peak.

That's certainly good to see, but deaths tend to lag behind the other rates. For example, the peak in deaths hit about 4-5 weeks after the peak in overall cases in mid-July, so that's a number we're going to have to watch during the next few weeks to see if it begins matching the other curves.