Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of February 28

As the state continues to see a drop in new cases, some areas show signs the decline could start to slow down.

MACON, Ga. — Three times over the last year, Georgians hoped they had seen the worst of the pandemic, from the early peak in April to another high point in July, and now as the state continues to recover from the biggest surge over the holidays.

Georgia reached its all-time high for average number of new cases back in early January, topping out at more than 10,320.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window that dropped by more than three-quarters, reaching just shy of 2,600 new cases February 15. That's now almost half of the previous peak in July, but still twice as high as the low point in September.

Georgia is also seeing three times as many new cases compared to early in the pandemic when many hoped the peak in April would be the worst of it.

While the state's curve shows improvement, some Central Georgia counties hint toward some changes ahead.

Houston County still saw a significant drop from 193 new cases a day in January down to 32 before the preliminary window. However, numbers seem to already slightly level off within the two-week preliminary window.

Several Central Georgia counties like Laurens and Peach counties show similar trends in their latest data.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says while they aren't seeing any increases in cases right now, the decreases are becoming less dramatic in some areas.

Hospital workers continue to get some relief though.

Georgia is averaging 184 new patients a day across the state, which is the lowest since the first week of December. Average new hospitalizations for the entire month of February sat at 216 compared to 133 for the month of April.

Georgia is also seeing fewer deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state. Before the two-week preliminary window, around 35 Georgians died each day from the virus compared to 113 a month before.

January still marks the deadliest month of the pandemic in Georgia with almost 3,200 lives lost.