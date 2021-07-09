Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Sept. 3

Georgia continues to see cases climb as nearly all ICU beds across the state are full.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia continues to add thousands of COVID-19 cases each day, but the latest case curve from the Georgia Department of Public Health could show a sign of that slowing down.

For the last several weeks, cases continued to climb into the state's two-week preliminary data window. The state is still counting test results from that time frame, so numbers will likely change, but the latest curve shows a new trend.

In this curve, cases begin falling right at the start of the preliminary data window, which could hint toward the rise in cases slowing down.

Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged 8,800 new cases a day as the state inches closer to peak levels from January at nearly 11,000 new cases.

Bibb County already surpassed its January peak, averaging 183 new cases a day right before the preliminary window. That's compared to 159 at the peak in January. Just two months ago, Bibb averaged three new cases a day.

Houston County jumped from two new cases a day to 179 in that same time. Houston had a slightly higher peak in January at 195 new cases a day, so cases are still below that mark.

Wilkinson County has the highest spread rate in Central Georgia. Both Wilkinson and Laurens counties saw recent spikes in cases, pushing both past their January peaks.

Meanwhile, 96% of ICU bed in the state are full, and more than half of ventilators are in use.

Hospitalizations doubled in the last three weeks, now nearing 300 new patients a day.

Fewer Georgians are dying from the virus, though.

The latest climb appears to have topped out at 51 new deaths a day, but dropped down to 44 right before the preliminary window. It is still a far cry from the nearly 130 deaths a day in January.

Numbers from the holiday weekend are not included in this data. Health experts feared travel and get-togethers could lead to more cases.