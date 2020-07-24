Georgia's COVID-19 testing, case numbers see largest one-day increase on record

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,442 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/11-7/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/26-7/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.93.
- There have been 161,401 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,813 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,585 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,730.
- Testing is now at 1,591,041 with a total increase of 48,932 from the previous day - the highest one-day test increase on record. DPH suggests this increase is the result of labs working through a backlog.
- There have been 16,752 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 399 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 24, there were 3,135 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 22 from the previous day.
