Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Nov. 5, 2021

Some Central Georgia counties show signs of an uptick in cases, but it's too early to tell how significant those rises will be.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's average COVID-19 case count is down to less than one-tenth of the numbers at the last peak in August.

Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged 924 new cases a day. Numbers haven't been that low since mid-July. That's also less than half of where the state stood this time last year at almost 2,000 new cases a day.

Looking at the preliminary window in orange though, tallies start to fluctuate. The state is still counting test results from this time frame, so these tallies typically go up some as the they move out of the preliminary window.

Fluctuations here can sometimes signal an uptick in cases, but it is too early to tell if it will be a significant increase or one that is short-lived.

Bibb County saw a brief rise in cases in mid-October, but those numbers have started to drop again. Right before the preliminary window, Bibb averaged 12 new cases a day, a slight increase from nine a week before. The tallies continue to fall pretty steadily within the preliminary window, so the brief uptick is likely over.

Houston County shows some slight fluctuations within the preliminary window, but like in the state's case curve, it's too early to say if there is any significant increase in cases. Before the preliminary window, Houston averaged eight new cases a day compared to 215 two months before.

Meanwhile, fewer Georgians are dying from the virus. Before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged 21 deaths a day, which is down from 116 at the beginning of September. It's not far off from this time last year when the state averaged 28 deaths a day, but numbers then were increasing.