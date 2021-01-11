Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Oct. 29, 2021

A few Central Georgia counties are showing an increase in cases.

MACON, Ga. — This time last year, COVID-19 cases started spiking across Georgia leading into the big holiday surge. Right now, the state's case curve shows the opposite is happening.

Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged nearly 1,200 new cases a day, a number the state has not seen since mid-July. Cases have been steadily dropping since the peak in late August.

Bibb County's data shows an uptick in cases within the preliminary window. It's too early to tell if that surge will continue or not since the state is still collecting test results from that time frame. Right before the preliminary window, Bibb averaged nine new cases a day. The count hasn't been that low since July.

Counties like Monroe and Peach also show small rises within their preliminary windows. There are similar trends in a handful of other counties like Jones and Twiggs.

Houston County's curve does not show an increase within the preliminary data window. Before the preliminary window, Houston averaged 16 new cases a day, down from 214 at the peak in late August.

Meanwhile, deaths from the virus continue to drop as well. Right outside the preliminary window, 24 Georgians died a day from the virus. The last time Georgia had an average that low was in early August. However, there is still room for improvement. In early July, the state only averaged five deaths a day.