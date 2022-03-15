Georgia's First Lady Marty Kemp speaks to Macon Rotary Club on combating human trafficking

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp spoke at the Rotary Club in Macon to push her initiative of combating human trafficking.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp spoke at the Rotary Club in Macon Monday, pushing her initiative of combating human trafficking.

She talked with attendees about her work as First Lady to tackle the issue, seek justice for victims, and hold those responsible accountable.

Her husband, Governor Brian Kemp, is facing off against former Senator David Perdue in the Republican primary.

The First Lady says she's grateful for all the work that the Rotary Club has done to fight human trafficking.