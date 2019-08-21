MACON, Ga. — If you're new to Central Georgia (like me), you've probably noticed we have gnats here -- a lot of gnats! If you talk to some folks that have been here a while, you'll hear about a "gnat line."

The Georgia Gnat Line is an unofficial dividing line between where these gnats are more and less numerous. It generally runs from Columbus, to Macon, to Augusta. If you find yourself south of the gnat line, you are in prime gnat territory.

It turns out there is more to this gnat line than just the Central Georgia heat and humidity. The gnat line follows Georgia's Fall Line. The Fall Line is a true line dividing Georgia's Piedmont from the Coastal Plane. North of this line, you'll find red clay soils and hills. South of this line, the soil is sandy and the terrain is much flatter.

Several species of black flies or gnats prefer to live and reproduce in the sandy soils of central and south Georgia. Since this is the cast, don't expect these pests to go anywhere anytime soon.

If you're finding yourself swarmed with gnats in your yard on a regular basis, there are a few things you can try.

- Eliminate sources of moisture.

- You can cut your grass more frequently to allow it to dry more efficiently, which may reduce the gnat count.

- Try to increase airflow.

- Limiting the number of tall bushes around your yard can make it a little more breezy.

- If you're on the porch and have a fan, having it on may keep the gnats away.

- If all else fails, hopefully some insect repellent can do the trick.

