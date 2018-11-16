The race for Georgia's next governor could be decided by the end of the day.

Republican Brian Kemp has already declared himself the winner, but his opponent Stacey Abrams is still fighting for every vote to be counted.

Counties have certified their election results and Kemp's lead is still large enough to avoid a runoff. It's now up to the Secretary of State's Office to make it official.

By law, the state must certify the election results by Tuesday, November 20. Georgia typically certifies sooner, however, a court order said it couldn't happen before 5 p.m. Friday because the certification deadline for all 159 counties was pushed back.

Robyn Crittenden is the interim Secretary of State. She took the position after Kemp stepped down last week. It will be her office's job to certify the votes.

Gwinnett County was one of the last to turn in numbers Thursday. The county's Board of Elections added nearly 500 votes to the county’s November election total before certifying them - actions made in compliance with a federal court order.

RELATED: Brian Kemp resigns as Secretary of State after declaring victory in Governor's race

The candidates both had votes added, but Kemp is still in the lead.

The Secretary of State's Office shows Abrams with 48.83 percent of the votes, which equals 1,923,582. Kemp has a total of 1,978,383 votes, which gives him 50.22 percent.

Libertarian Ted Metz has less than 1 percent of the votes.

© 2018 WMAZ