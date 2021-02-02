GBI investigating man hospitalized after shooting at Fort Valley State University

Nelly Miles with the GBI says the shooting happened overnight.

MACON, Ga. — The GBI is helping with the investigation of an overnight shooting on Fort Valley State University's campus.

That's according to Nelly Miles with the GBI.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby says the GBI responded at the request of FVSU police to help with a shooting investigation.

One man was shot and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is in stable condition at this time.

Crosby says he wants to clarify that this is not an active shooter situation, and the suspects have left campus. They’re still conducting the investigation