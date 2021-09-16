Georgia's new election law impacts upcoming city elections

Clark wonders how Georgia’s new election changes will work.



“I think it probably would create some problems for some voters that really can't get out and vote and always mail-in elections, because I am one of those that mail in my vote,” said Clark.



Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections says the biggest change is for absentee voters.



“Some of the changes include when you can request the ballot. The last day ballots can be mailed out things like their ballots now can only be requested within 78 days of an election, and then the last day to mail a ballot out has been moved to 11 days prior to the election,” said Holland.



He says ID is now required for both in-person and mail-in voting



“All requests on that application have to include a driver's license number of Georgia driver's license number for the voter. If they do not have a Georgia driver's license, that's when they would have to attach an alternate form of ID, like a copy of a photo ID like a passport,” said Holland.



Holland says the same applies when you return your absentee ballot. You'll need to put down your driver's license number or last four of your social security number.



The law also limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.



“You can do one drop box per 100,000 registered voters, so we have just over 100,000, so we are going to have two drop boxes,” said Holland.



The law says people can no longer pass out food or water to voters waiting in line. Board of Elections will setup self-serve water stations.