Georgia's recent severe storms highlight importance of protecting yourself from contractor scams

MACON, Ga. — After the severe weather we've recently seen, sometimes homeowners have to rebuild or file insurance claims, but when a storm blows through and leaves destruction in its path, you don't want to be left high and dry by scamming contractors.

Last year on April 5, tornadoes swept through Central Georgia.

Robert Fetterman-Ojha lives in Macon. He is still dealing with the repercussions from the storm. He says he lost four of his big pine trees, and one is still down. None, however, hit his home. When he went to look for contractors to help him clean up the mess, he was careful to avoid scammers looking to make a quick buck.

"When the tornado came, there was no time to do anything, and the trees all fell within a few seconds," Fetterman-Ojha said.

Fetterman-Ojha has lived in his home on Thornwood Drive since 2018. At the time of the storm, his friends had stepped outside.

"Had they not have been underneath the overhang right by the backdoor, they would have been killed by the trees," he said.

During that time, they had contractors working on the streets for several months. The Better Business Bureau offers several tips for victims of natural disaster. They suggest that you do your research and get references from friends and relatives.



"It helps, too, to talk to your neighbors. Like our neighbor, the guy that did her work has worked for her father for years," Fetterman-Ojha said.



Another tip from the Better Business Bureau -- be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Ask for identification, check their vehicle for a business name and license plate for your state, and resist high-pressure sales of hiring a "good deal" contractor. Fetterman-Ojha says he had one contractor that came through with an abnormally low estimate.

"You have to be careful of people who come up and say, 'Hey, I want to do the work,' because you never know if they're insured or if they have the right equipment," he said.



The bureau asks you to be wary regarding fixes you can't see. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.



"These trees are huge. This tree is probably 60 to 70 feet tall, and about half of it is currently still hanging six feet off the ground, so it would take a lot of equipment to get it out of here," Fetterman-Ojha said.