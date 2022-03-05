Georgia's top courts place time capsule in judicial building

The placement of the time capsule — a metal box filled with items from the two courts — commemorates the completion of the building's construction.

ATLANTA — Judges from Georgia's top courts have placed a time capsule behind a commemorative plaque in the state's judicial building.

Nahmias said the placement of the time capsule — a metal box filled with items from the two courts — commemorates the completion of the building's construction. Ground was broken for the building, named after former Gov. Nathan Deal, in August 2017 and it was dedicated in February 2020.

“We have put in face masks, hand sanitizer, and Zoom photos to remind our successors of the challenges presented by COVID-19 and how our judiciary overcame the many, many consequences,” Mercier said in the release. “But we’ve also included sentimental tokens, like challenge coins and gavel pencils, all of which represent our traditions and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

Nahmias also included a letter to a future chief justice.