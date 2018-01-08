MACON — On Thursday, your purchase of a blizzard at any Dairy Queen throughout Central Georgia can help save a child's life.

One mother says Children's Miracle Network Hospitals were a lifesaver for her son.

Adrian and his mom Samantha Arnold often exchange smiles at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, but the hospital has become their second home.

"From June 27 to July 9, and then he was life flighted here," Arnold said. On July 18, Adrian was back in the hospital.

Arnold says her son suffers from cerebral palsy, gastrointestinal issues and seizures, which require around the clock attention.

"With me being here, I'm pretty much the one that does most of Adrian's care here and at home," Arnold said.

But with everything going on, she says she's thankful the Children's Hospital has been there to help her every step of the way.

"Everybody here has been awesome. The doctors, the nurses, everybody we come in contact with," Arnold said.

That's why the Children's Miracle Network is raising money for their more than 100 hospitals across the country. How? With ice cream.

Dairy Queen is stepping up. All you have to is go to one of their locations throughout Central Georgia and purchase a Blizzard.

At least $1 or more of the proceeds will go toward to the Children's Hospital in downtown Macon.

Renee Bryan says so far they received $37,000 worth of donations from past Miracle Treat Days, and purchases this year will make sure the children's hospital construction is done on time.

"We have already raised almost half of the construction cost to build this new tower of hope, so everybody loves supporting children," she said.

The project is scheduled to be done next spring and will add 100,000 square feet of space to the current hospital.

© 2018 WMAZ