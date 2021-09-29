Get into the fall spirit with Pumpkins in the Park

The event is free and includes supplies like pumpkins, carving tools, gloves and ponchos in case things get messy.

MACON, Ga. — Believe it or not, October is just a few days away, and the Macon-Bibb County Recreation Center wants to help you get in the spirit of spooky season with a Halloween holiday staple.

Pumpkins in the Park is a pumpkin carving event at Carolyn Crayton Park.

The event is free and includes supplies like pumpkins, carving tools, gloves and ponchos in case things get messy.

Even if you're not the most skilled at carving pumpkins, you'll get some help.

The county says two artists from Triangle Arts will guide you through the process.

"This event is super important to the community right now, especially with the climate that we're in. We're trying to reconnect families, get them active outside of their homes so we're really excited that we're going to be having this event," said Dominique Whispy.

There are two different sessions for this event. One on Friday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and another on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1-2:15 p.m.

You can register for a session here.