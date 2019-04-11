MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ’s series, 'Mentors Make a Difference,' highlights kids in Central Georgia who are looking for a mentor.

If you’re looking for information on how to become a mentor, here are four organizations in Central Georgia you can get involved with.

These organizations require extensive screening processes that include background checks, interviews, and more in order to volunteer with children as a mentor.

Heart of Georgia, Big Brothers Big Sisters

About the organization

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national youth services nonprofit. The organization provides one-to-one mentoring every week by matching a ‘big,’ an adult mentor, with a ‘little,’ a youth mentee. Mentees can be from kindergarten to 12th grade.

What is required?

The big-little matching process is an extensive process that requires ‘big’ volunteers to fill out an application, take online training, and complete background checks and in-depth interviews. ‘Little’ candidates and their families also participate in an interview process. President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia Betsy Fitzgerald says the organization has a tedious, difficult protocol to get started in the program in order to maintain safety.

“Safety is paramount. No matter what we do, safety can never be compromised of our youth. Particularly because they’re going to be meeting one-on-one with their mentor,” Fitzgerald said. “The second piece is that we want to create long lasting matches.”

How much times does it take to mentor?

Fitzgerald says mentors should spend at least four hours with their mentee each month. Doing things like going to the child’s school, having lunch with them, asking them how their day is going, and really just being a leader in that child’s life.

Fitzgerald says mentors must have the passion and time to dedicate to their mentee.

Folks that want to make a difference, but do not have time to dedicate to a child each week can participate in pick-nicks and other enrichment activities. She also says they organization needs volunteers to help in the office or on the board. People can also support BBBS by donating financial support.

How many kids need a mentor?

Fitzgerald says hundreds of kids involved with the program across 15 Central Georgia counties need a mentor. Over 80 children in Baldwin County and over 60 in Fort Valley to name a few.

She says the organization particularly needs male mentors.

“You don’t have to be a president or a CEO with a college degree to be one of our mentors,” Fitzgerald said.

The Mentor’s Project of Bibb County

About the organization

The Mentor’s Project is a school and community-based organization that was founded in 1990 by a group at the Chamber of Commerce. It focuses on matching middle and high school students with one-on-one positive adult role models or group mentors. The organization also takes children to its events and provides clothing, food, household items, school supplies and – in some situations – housing.

Boys are always matched with men and women are always matched with girls.

“We just remove barriers so children can stay and school and be successful,” Executive Director June O’Neal said.

What is required?

To apply to become a mentor, folks can call (478) 765-8624 or go on the Mentor’s Project website to fill out an application. Applicants must go through a process that involves a criminal background check, checking references, and more.

“You don’t have to wear a coat and tie to be a mentor,” O’Neal said. “Every day of the week people walk in with children that need help.”

How much time does it take to mentor?

O’Neal says for just four hours a month, you could make a life-long difference for a child.

How many kids need a mentor?

O’Neal says over 300 children across Central Georgia are involved with the Mentor’s Project and about 156 kids need mentors.

“We are doing group mentoring programs in the middle schools because we have so many young men that need mentors,” O’Neal said.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia

About the organization

In a safe and structured environment, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia provide kids with comprehensive programs to prepare and inspire youth for the future, its Facebook page states.

“Since 1938, we have provided youth in Bibb and Houston counties with a positive place to go, offered results-oriented programming and a professional staff to guide them,” the page states.

The organization has helped thousands of children in and around Central Georgia since 1938.

What is required?

According to its website, anyone interested in volunteering with Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia must complete an application and then a service director will get in touch with them.

“If it’s a good fit, the service director will contact the volunteer coordinator to set up a background check,” the website states.

If a volunteer is under 18-years-old, they are required to become a club member at the club where they would like to volunteer. A background check and fingerprinting is required to become a volunteer and applicants much pay $20 to cover its costs. Applicants with criminal records will not be accepted and others are assessed on a case-by-case basis. All volunteers will also need to read a handbook and pass a short online assessment before beginning their service.

“By volunteering with us, you become a mentor for our youth,” the volunteer handbook states.

How much times does it take to mentor?

Although there is no required time commitment, those who volunteer at the organization are must be on time and be consistent. Mentors can sign up for a time to volunteer that works with their schedule. If volunteers are absent often, service with the club will be reevaluated.

“Each volunteer will set an individualized schedule that best meets their needs and are requested to adhere to that schedule,” the volunteer handbook states.

If you want to help out but don’t have time to mentor, you can always donate art supplies, cleaning supplies, clothing, healthy snacks and drinks, health and hygiene products, sporting equipment, school supplies and more. Items can also be dropped off at the administrative office at 277 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Macon, Georgia 31208 or call 478-743-4153 to arrange pick up. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Adopt-A-Role Model

About the organization

Adopt-A-Role Model, founded in 1992, is a program that focuses on giving boys in single mother homes positive role models for life. It’s all in an effort to steer them in a right direction for the future. Boys enter the program as a protégé around the ages of 6 and 11 and get to choose their role model.

What is required?

Adopt-A-Role Model (ARM) recruits mentors however, those who are interested in getting involved can contact the organization. Then prospective role models will be thoroughly screened and selected once they pass the evaluation. Role models are trained to work with youth. Mentees that are enrolled in the program can then choose to adopt a role model with interests similar to theirs.

How much times does it take to mentor?

Its website states role models spend a minimum of 100 hours within a one-year period with his adopted youth.

ARM provides structured activities for mentees and mentor pairs. Activities can include anything from weekly tutoring classes, weekly lunches, and more.

RELATED: Peacing Together: Macon woman leads program matching students with mentors

Kids in Central Georgia who need a mentor - Mentors Make a Difference Keshawn Bonner, 18, is in 12th grade. he says he loves playing football and video games like Call of Duty, Fortnight, Madden and 2K. He also plays the trumpet. Jason Ransom is 12-years-old and he is in the 6th grade. He says he loves to draw and read books. 16-year-old Eli Adrien is in the 9th grade at Howard High School. He says he likes to play games like Angry Birds. Gerniya Gibson, 14, goes to Central High School and she is in the 9th grade. She loves playing basketball. Faith Beamon loves to crochet, bake and read. She is 15-years-old and in the 10th grade. Frederick Coker Jr. is 14-years-old and in the 9th grade. "I play football and basketball," Coker said. 15-year-old Ma’kaylah Mitchell is in the 9th grade. She enjoys reading. Darius Pete is in the 10th grade. He is 16-years-old and he enjoys playing the French horne, drawing anime and cartoons and reading books.

RELATED: Peacing Together: Volunteers come together to teach skills to Central Georgia youth

RELATED: Mentorship program gives boys role models for life

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.