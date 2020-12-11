Get Out of the House | Head to Madison for a fun-filled day at Southern Cross Ranch

Ride horses at Southern Cross Ranch in Madison, Georgia and stop at Farmview Market and Café on the way home.

MADISON, Ga. — For most of us city slickers, there aren't too many opportunities to get out and ride the range.

But there is a place about an hour from Macon in Madison that's worth getting out of the house to go see.

Southern Cross Guest Ranch in Madison sits on 225 acres.

People come to ride, but they're not horsing around when it comes to preparing for the day.

"You get to brush it, saddle it, and do as much as you can," said Weston Detienne.

Detienne is part of the third generation running this farm.

He says they've got horse lovers that book all the time, but it's not a requirement to have cowboy blood in your veins.

"We do have guests that have never touched a horse before," Detienne said.

Here's a tip from guest and rider Maggie Sullivan -- keep a stash of carrots handy for treats.

"The only issue is when the horse behind you is a little taller and he can snatch those out of your back pocket," Sullivan said.

After your ride, you can go for a ride on two wheels or lounge in the pool.

Get Out of the House | Head to Madison for a fun-filled day at Southern Cross Guest Ranch 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

"And each night we go out to have a bonfire at the back of the property," Sullivan said.

You can also stop at Farmview Market and Café on the way home. Both buildings are made from old barns from New York.

There you will find more than 300 Georgia grown products on the shelves. Step over just a few feet, and you'll find a full scale butcher shop.

The same quality of meat goes into their specialty burgers. You can take some home with you or eat it right there.

"The hamburgers are the best you're going to buy anywhere. They're all grass-fed hamburgers, grass-finished hamburger," said Farmview owner Keith Kellty.