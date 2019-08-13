MONTROSE, Georgia — The heat of summer may still be upon us, but Haunted Montrose in Laurens County is preparing for the spooky season.

If you love to scare people, they’re holding auditions Tuesday, August 13 at 6 p.m.

Manager Travis Million says they’re looking for open-minded people to come out and have fun with them, and they're especially looking for people with a willingness to listen and a knack for improvisation.

Million says you won’t necessarily be auditioning for specific roles, but it’s moreso how you react to different situations. They’ll then be able to place you within the house based on your skill level and where they think you’ll perform best.

The gig is contracted and paid.

Other requirements include:

Preferably be 18 or older, but will accept 16 or 17-year-olds with a parent's permission

Must bring identification and have a clean background, no pending charges

Million says the auditions will be held behind Haunted Montrose and signs will be posted to guide you.

The haunted house originally kicked off in 2008, and they’ll start their 2019 season the first weekend in October.

Haunted Montrose is located at 1702 2nd Street in Montrose, Georgia. You can visit their website or Facebook page to learn more.

RELATED HEADLINES

LIST: 13's 'most haunted' places in Central Georgia

Woman blames spirit that lives in the Big House museum for her falls down the stairs

You have to sign a waiver and have a safe word before entering the 'world's scariest haunted house'