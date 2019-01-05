Macon's next mayor will be decided in May of 2020. Already, two candidates have started fundraising, releasing announcement videos, and forming a plan.

"I think Robert Reichert has done a good job of working on downtown, but think we can do better, I think our location is huge and we have a lot of resources here," said Miller.

Lester Miller was the first to announce he would run. Miller is a Macon attorney and businessman who's chairman of the Bibb County School Board.

"I think Bibb County, right now, is living budget-to-budget, day-to-day, and one of the things we do in the school system, I can tell you in 2023 and 2024, how much money we will be bringing in," said Miller.

His first goal is to fix the county's finances.

He's running on cutting the county's healthcare costs, cutting the size of government, and outsourcing some government departments.

Miller adds Bibb County needs to increase salaries for law enforcement.

Larry Schlesinger released a video announcing his candidacy on Facebook.

Schlesinger currently serves as the Bibb County commissioner for District 2 and rabbi emeritus at Temple Beth Israel. He's been a city council member or county commissioner for 12 years.

"I'm a bridge for people in this community -- I seek to rebuild people, not to divide them," said Schlesinger.

Schlesinger also wants to balance the county budget by looking for potential cuts for county services. Then, he wants to focus on fighting poverty and crime. He thinks it's important to focus on attracting big businesses to move to the area.

"We need to do whatever household in Bibb County needs to do and that's live within our means, spend less than the revenue we take in," said Schlesinger.

Candidates will qualify for the ballot next March to get their name on the ballot.

Miller and Schlesinger say they already expect other county commissioners and even a former mayor might make a run, too.

Two other candidates have filed paperwork to run -- Verbin Weaver and Chatavia Callaway. They had not raised any money as of the last report date in January.

Miller raised more than $120,000 and Schlesinger raised more than $62,000.