Get your "furever" friend in Bibb County with free adoptions of cats and dogs adoptions throughout month of August

For approved adopters, you can get free cat and dog adoptions as part of the "Clear the Shelter" event.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — If you've been thinking about adopting a pet, it might be a good time to do that this month.

For the entire month of August, all dog and cat adoptions will be free for approved adopters in Bibb County as part of the "Clear the Shelter" event.

All of the adoptions include the first set of vaccines for your new pet. That includes the rabies vaccine and they also spay or neuter the pets, too.

They also come microchipped.

But if you are a Bibb County resident and you want your best friend to get microchipped, the animal shelter is also offering $5 chippings.

August is national dog month. And for "Dogust," you can celebrate your furry friend right in the midst of the dog days of summer.

According to a flier from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, you can come down to the shelter and find your "furever baby."

For more information contact, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Services unit at 478-621-6774, email them at tweather@maconbibb.us or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/maconbibbanimalwelfare/

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.