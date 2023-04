They are available today and Thursday for a discounted price.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival has come and gone here in Central Georgia but today you have the opportunity to get your own personal tree.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is selling Yoshino Cherry Trees. The trees will be sold at 327 Lower Poplar Street near Carolyn Crayton Park.

The trees are being sold at a discounted price of $15 each.